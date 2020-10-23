Missing 12-year-old Haverhill boy found, police say

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing in Haverhill on Friday has been found, police said.

Ayden Nelson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. near the Skateland on Washington Street Friday, according to police.

Police announced later in the evening that he was located and thanked the public for their assistance.

No additional information was released.