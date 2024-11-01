CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A child with autism who was missing Thursday night has been found.

Police said 12-year-old Susant Thapa ran away from his Chelsea home.

Authorities put out an alert and a search was launched around the Washington Avenue area where the boy lives.

Police said he has run away in the past and that he is drawn to water.

Thapa was found hours later by the MBTA and reunited with his family.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)