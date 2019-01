BOSTON (WHDH) - A 13-year-old Boston girl who was reported missing on Jan. 11 has been found safe, Boston police say.

Maria Fernandez was reported missing from the Indigo House in Arlington.

Missing Person Alert Update: The Boston Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in safely locating Maria Fernandez, 13-years-old, of Boston. https://t.co/eoSNn0LBy9 pic.twitter.com/VLeLHmWzL8 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 23, 2019

