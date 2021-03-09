Missing 13-year-old Worcester boy found safe

Credit: Worcester Police Dept.

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old boy reported missing in Worcester has been found safe.

Colin Georgopoulous was reported missing out of the Heard Street area, according to police.

 

