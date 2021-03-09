Missing 13-year-old Worcester boy found safe

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old boy reported missing in Worcester has been found safe.

Colin Georgopoulous was reported missing out of the Heard Street area, according to police.

UPDATE: Colin was located this afternoon and is safe. Thank you for your assistance. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) March 10, 2021

The WPD is asking for the public's help in locating thirteen-year-old missing juvenile Colin Georgopoulous. Colin was last seen in the company of two other boys in the Heard St area and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. If you have info please call 911 pic.twitter.com/fs9tDUDTgO — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) March 10, 2021

