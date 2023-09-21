BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy from Roxbury who was reported missing Thursday has been safely located, Boston police announced.

Jayden Betts had been last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday morning heading to the MBTA’s Jackson Square station, according to police.

Police said Betts was on his way to school but never arrived.

Boston police shared a missing person alert early Thursday afternoon and asked for the public’s help finding Betts.

Police later canceled their alert with an update shortly before 6 p.m.

