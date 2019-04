WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old Waltham boy who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found safe.

Police announced around 1:30 p.m. that Adriel Mercado had been found.

UPDATE: Adriel has been located and is safe with us. Thank you all for sharing. https://t.co/By7xipDUsg — Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) April 16, 2019

