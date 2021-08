BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater police on Sunday morning announced they have safely located the missing 15-year-old.

Madison Marcoux was reported missing from the area of Summit Drive and had last been seen around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to Bridgewater police.

She was in possession of a purple mountain bike, police said.

***Missing Child Located***



Madison Marcoux has been located and is safe. Thank you to the public and other local law enforcement agencies for their assistance. — Bridgewater Police (@BwtrPolice) August 29, 2021

