Missing 15-year-old Falmouth girl found

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old Falmouth girl who was reported missing on Friday night has been found, according to Falmouth police.
Lacey Martin was reported missing from Davisville Road, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
No additional information was immediately available.
