Missing 15-year-old Falmouth girl found

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old Falmouth girl who was reported missing on Friday night has been found, according to Falmouth police.

Lacey Martin was reported missing from Davisville Road, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

Missing Person Update- 15 year old Lacey Martin has been located. — Falmouth Police (@Falmouth_Police) February 9, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)