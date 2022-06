NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A missing teenage girl has been found safe Saturday, according to police in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Police had been searching for Noelise Rivera, a 16-year-old girl they said was classified as a runaway, since Friday.

Police said Rivera was located unharmed and has since been reunited with her family.

