NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A missing 16-year-old girl in Nashua, New Hampshire was safely located, police say.

Nayelee Alvarez was last seen in September in the area of Concord Street after leaving her residence on foot and returned home Sunday, according to Nashua police.

