DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old girl has been found dead after a boat crashed into a jetty in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis, officials said.

Massachusetts State Police said the victim was recovered from the water around 11:30 p.m. late Friday night after a search and rescue operation around Cold Storage Beach. Other occupants of the boat were also injured, officials said.

The Dennis Fire Department, the US Coast Guard, the Barnstable County Dive Team, the Sandwich Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police were all assisting in the search Friday night.

The death is under investigation by state police detectives.

