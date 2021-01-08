SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old girl who was last seen at her home in Sherborn on Thursday afternoon has been found safe, officials announced Friday morning.

The girl was last seen around 12:30 p.m. in the area of North Main and South Main streets, according to Sherborn police, who learned of her disappearance around 6:30 p.m.

She has since been safely returned home to her family.

No additional information was immediately available.

