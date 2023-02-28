HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Hopkinton man who recently went missing has been found dead, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

State police said they were searching for the man, Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins, on Tuesday alongside other agencies after he was last heard from by a family member just after 6 p.m. Monday near the Milford Bike Trail and the area of Cedar Street in Milford.

The DA’s office shared an update around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, saying the search had concluded after Cambrourelis-Haskins’ body was found in a wooded area in Milford.

The DA’s office said this incident appears to be isolated, adding that there’s no danger to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

