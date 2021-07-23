BOSTON (WHDH) - Tense moments finally came to an end in a Brighton neighborhood on Thursday after a scared 4-year-old boy who was missing for nearly nine hours was returned safely into the arms of Boston police.

The boy, taken to a waiting ambulance to be checked out, and reunited with his worried mother.

Police say he wandered away from the home where he was staying on Everett Street in Allston, near the Stop & Shop around 10:30 a.m. He was found hours later just before 7 p.m. at a home on Allston Street in Brighton, about half a mile away.

Sources tell 7NEWS the family that found the boy saw him wandering in the street, and took him in so he would be safe.

Boston police, thanking everyone involved in the search for tracking the little boy down. Neighbors said they are thankful the whole ordeal is over.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Police say it is still an active and ongoing investigation.

