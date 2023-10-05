WARREN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old boy was reunited with his family Thursday afternoon after he went missing from a local home in Warren.

Massachusetts State Police in a post on X said numerous units were assisting Warren police in the search after the child, identified as Zachary White, wandered away from a residence on Southbridge Road around 12:45 p.m.

In an update around 2:45 p.m., state police said White had been found in a wooded area near his home.

Police said white appeared to be okay.

SKY7-HD was over the scene moments after the state police announcement and captured the moment White appeared to be brought out of the woods near Southbridge Road.

