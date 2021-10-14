LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) – Authorities say a missing 5-year-old boy has been found safe in Lincoln on Thursday night.

A Massachusetts State Police helicopter and K9 teams were called in around 4:45 p.m. to assist Lincoln police in the search, which was focused on a large wooded area off of Bedford Road where a private school is located.

“We all knew the clock ticking, sun going down, we are lucky we found him when we did,” local Fire Chief Brian Young told 7NEWS.

The boy was found by a hiker and he was reunited with his mother shortly before 6:30 p.m.

“They shared their location, it is, geographically there are no roads,” he explained. “Once we found out where the hiker was, we got him on our ATV.”

“He was very scared of the firefighters that were there,” Young said. “Unfortunately due to the location, we couldn’t get his parents to him, we had to bring him to his parents.”

Video from Sky7 HD showed several emergency vehicles in the area as the child was brought out of the woods by firefighters, then checked out by paramedics.

Ingrid Neary, whose home abuts the densely wooded area, said she did what she could to help in the search.

“Those who have hiked in the area of Bedford Road know how easy it is to get lost,” she said.

How he managed to get lost is currently under investigation.

