LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a missing 5-year-old boy has been found safe in Lincoln on Thursday night.

A Massachusetts State Police helicopter and K9 teams were called in around 4:45 p.m. to assist Lincoln police in the search, which was focused on a large wooded area off of Bedford Road where a private school is located.

Local Fire Chief Brian Young told 7NEWS the boy was found by a hiker and he was reunited with his mother shortly before 6:30 p.m.

“He was very scared of the firefighters that were there,” Young said. “Unfortunately due to the location, we couldn’t get his parents to him, we had to bring him to his parents.”

Video from Sky7 HD showed several emergency vehicles in the area.

How he managed to get lost is currently under investigation.

