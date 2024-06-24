WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A young boy in Westford who went missing Sunday night was found after an hours-long search.

Someone was taken away via ambulance at the scene.

Westford Police made an announcement just after 1 a.m. that 6-year-old Zayan Mayanja had been found. He had gone missing just before 11 p.m. Sunday; police said he was barefoot when he went missing.

Mayanja has autism and is non-verbal, which made police’s job more challenging.

Police have not yet released information on Mayanja’s condition.

