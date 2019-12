Boston Police have located a child missing out of Charlestown Friday.

Gary Rogers, 8, was last seen near the intersection of Decatur Street and Walford Way around 3:15 p.m.

Rogers was wearing a black jacket, gray pants and black boots at the time.

He was returned to his family safe and sound according to Boston police.

