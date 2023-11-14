UPDATE: Authorities in New Hampshire say an 80-year-man from Manchester who was reported missing has been safely located.

The Manchester Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that Leo Dion had been safely located and that he was being evaluated by medical personnel.

Dion had been reported missing earlier in the day after he was last seen leaving his home late Monday night.

In their update, Manchester PD thanked all who had taken part in the search, including residents who checked their surveillance video as well as their yards after the missing person alert was issued.

Manchester Police have located 80-year-old Leo Dion. He is safe and being evaluated by EMTs. Thank you to all the residents who helped by looking at their surveillance videos and checking their yards. pic.twitter.com/ToqXBGBzQ0 — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) November 14, 2023

—

Originally posted at 10:48 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – Authorities in New Hampshire have issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for an 80-year-old man from Manchester who has dementia and was last seen leaving his home late Monday night.

New Hampshire State Police said Leo Dion was reported missing by his family early Tuesday morning.

According to state police, Dion was last sighted walking from his residence on Valley West Way in Manchester around 11 p.m. on Monday, wearing “a pale blue sweatshirt, blue pajamas, and slipper socks.”

“According to his family, Mr. Dion suffers from dementia and is easily confused,” state police stated in their alert.

Authorities described Dion as having a height of 5’8″ and weight of 167 pounds, and having gray hair and green eyes.

If you happen to see him, the public is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711.

