MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Middleboro police say an 83-year-old woman who was reported missing Thursday morning was found dead.

Michele Sperling was last seen on Simmons Road at the Oak Point residential community at around 1:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Middleboro Police and Fire departments.

Police say Sperling was found in the woods and foul play is not suspected.

Her death is currently under investigation.

