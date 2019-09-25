YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 97-year-old woman who went missing in Yarmouthport Tuesday evening was found sleeping on a driveway following an extensive police search.

Several agencies responding to a report of a missing woman that wandered off in the area of her home on Conservation Drive around 4:20 p.m. broke into three person teams as they looked for the 97-year-old, who had been having issues with her memory and had recently started taking a new medication, according to Yarmouth police.

Officers found her walker in a wooded area on Hockanom Road before Yarmouthport residents Ben Grew and Shawn Rupani discovered her asleep in the driveway of Fiddler’s Green Plaza on Route 6A around 9:10 p.m., police added.

The woman was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. She was released at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

