Missing a rooster? Quincy police officer wrangles wayward chicken

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are searching for the owner of a rooster that was found roaming around an empty parking lot on Thursday night.

Officer Tim Kaes responded to Sagamore Place on West Squantum Street and wrangled the wayward chicken, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Police say the bird had been wandering the neighborhood all day.

Kaes wrapped the animal in a blanket and brought it to VCA South Shore Weymouth Animal Hospital.

Anyone who is missing a rooster is urged to contact police.

