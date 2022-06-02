WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of an Arlington man who went missing after a walk in the Horn Pond area in Woburn has been located in the pond’s lagoon area.

A relative of the man, 73, called at about 11:20 p.m. to say that he had not returned home from his walk. After that call, Woburn dispatched several units, and K-9s from the Massachusetts State Police also assisted in the search. His body was located about an hour later.

Although police do not suspect foul play, the death is under investigation by the Woburn Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

