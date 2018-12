ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old girl who had been missing since Monday was found safe Friday, police say.

Arlington police thanked the community for their assistance in a post on their Twitter page Friday after Eniuleyka Angulo-Santiago was located.

**Missing Person Located**

Thank you all for your assistance! pic.twitter.com/ssxuMUOmqW — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) December 14, 2018

