BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Belmont has been found safe, according to police.

Nya Brown of Belmont was brought home to her family on Thursday after being missing for more than a week, according to Belmont police.

She was reported missing on the evening of Jan. 17.

An investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)