PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WHDH) — A missing boater was found hanging onto the hull of his sinking 32-foot vessel about 86 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida on Sunday.

Stuart Bee, 62, was reported missing Saturday after he did not return to Cape Marina in Port Canaveral, according to the United States Coast Guard.

A search for Bee got underway before the 225-foot motor vessel Angeles found him around 11 a.m. Sunday.

“Saving lives at sea is our highest calling.,” said Capt. Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville. “This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community.”

#MustSee: Stuart Bee is recovered by the 225-foot motor vessel, #Angeles. The crew spotted the man clinging to the bow of the vessel and took him aboard and will transport him to shore. #BREAKING

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 30, 2020

