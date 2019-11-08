Missing Boston restaurant worker with autism found safe, friends say

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston restaurant worker with Autism Spectrum Disorder has been found safe after being missing for more than a week, his friends told 7NEWS.

Simi Tao, 38, had been missing since the night of Oct. 28, when he mistakenly showed up for a shift at Stoddard’s Fine Food & Ale on Temple Place where he works as a host.

He was last seen on surveillance video trying to get into the closed restaurant.

On Friday, friends of Tao confirmed to 7NEWS that he is safe and plans on working his shift at the restaurant.

It’s not clear where Tao had been but he reportedly approached Transit police officers at South Station on Friday morning.

