Missing Boston woman found ‘crying, horrified’ in Charlestown apartment

BOSTON (WHDH) - When police finally found Olivia Ambrose in an apartment at a housing developing in Charlestown on Tuesday, she was “crying with a horrified look on her face,” according to court documents released ahead of the arraignment Wednesday of her alleged kidnapper.

Ambrose, who is from Wenham and lives in Jamaica Plain, went missing after leaving Hennessy’s Bar on Union Street around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Surveillance cameras along Congress Street showed two men approach Ambrose after she left the bar, one of whom was Pena, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said. He could allegedly be seen “physically guiding and holding onto” Ambrose before getting on a subway train with her.

“It’s obvious from the video surveillance that she did not go willingly,” Gross added.

The second man has since been cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

Pena and Ambrose were later caught on surveillance camera near the Bunker Hill Mall, which is not far from Pena’s apartment, according to Gross.

On Sunday afternoon, Ambrose’s sister pinged Olivia Ambrose’s phone to Walford Way and Corey Street, which is adjacent to 49 Walford Way where Pena lives.

Boston and transit police scoured the neighborhood on Tuesday, searching buildings, parks, and dumpsters before closing in on Pena’s apartment after residents reportedly identified him as the suspect featured in surveillance images released by investigators.

Detectives knocked on Pena’s door and received no response. After knocking on his door for about 20 minutes, court documents say a maintenance member of the Boston Housing Authority responded to remove a private lock that Pena had installed on his door.

Pena eventually opened his door and that’s when detectives say they saw Ambrose “crying with a horrified look on her face.”

Pena was arrested after a violent struggle with police, according to court documents.

Ambrose allegedly told authorities that she was being held against her will and that Pena had taken her phone away from her.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and has since been reunited with her family.

A judge ordered Pena held without bail pending a 20-day mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

