BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man reported missing in Braintree has been found dead, officials announced.

William O’Neill was reported missing Friday morning and was found by members of a search team around 11 a.m. Saturday.

In a statement, Braintree police said, “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Mr. O’Neill’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Braintree Mayor Erin V. Joyce said, “While the search did not have the outcome we hoped for, we are grateful for the tremendous support from our first responders — from Braintree’s police and fire departments to the local, state, and county agencies who assisted in this effort. Our deepest condolences go out to the O’Neill family, and they remain in our thoughts as they navigate the days ahead.”

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