BOSTON (WHDH) - A bull in Boston was captured two months after being reported misisng.

The bull was last sighted in Roslindale in June and remained hidden in the thick brush until he was sighted last Tuesday, August 20, authorities said.

“Boston Animal Care and Control were able to install a temporary pen to begin feeding the bull and were eventually able to lure him into the pen with food and water,” animal control said in a statement.

Once secured, the bull was loaded into a trailer.

He was taken to a local farm where he is being cared for by the MSPCA.

