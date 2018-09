Kelly Bruce has been found safe. Photo courtesy West Newbury/Newbury police.

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in West Newbury have located a girl who went missing Monday, officials say.

Kelly Bruce, 14, of Byfield, was found in Cumberland, Rhode Island about 10 p.m. and is safe, according to West Newbury police.

Bruce had been reported missing as a runaway earlier Monday evening by a relative.

