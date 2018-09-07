Missing Canton man with Alzheimer’s found safe in Norwood

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 72-year-old Alzheimer’s patient who was reported missing Friday morning has been found safe, police said.
Joseph Mele, who lives in the Carey Circle area, was missing for several hours before an off-duty Westwood police officer found him on Neponset Street in Norwood.
Police thanked the public for their help in finding him.
No additional details were available.
