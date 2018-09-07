Missing Canton man with Alzheimer’s found safe in Norwood

Police are asking for help finding this man.

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 72-year-old Alzheimer’s patient who was reported missing Friday morning has been found safe, police said.

Joseph Mele, who lives in the Carey Circle area, was missing for several hours before an off-duty Westwood police officer found him on Neponset Street in Norwood.

Police thanked the public for their help in finding him.

No additional details were available.

FOUND! Thank you for all of your assistance an off-duty @WestwoodPD officer located Mr. Mele on Neponset St in Norwood. https://t.co/7U1jAiZopf — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) September 7, 2018

MISSING PERSON: Joseph Mele, 72 YOA, missing from Carey Circle area for approximately two hours. Possibly heading to the Milford area on foot. If you see Mr. Mele please call (781) 828-1212. pic.twitter.com/rgdPVc5igE — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) September 7, 2018

