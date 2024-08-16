BOSTON (WHDH) - A missing pet cat was found roaming a garage at Boston’s Logan International Airport after wandering nearly 10 miles from home.

Harry, an 8-year-old cat, was discovered in an airport parking garage by two employees Thursday, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The two staff members corralled him into a box and called the rescue league for assistance.

The wandering cat was taken to the ARL’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center, where a veterinarian found a microchip on him, the ARL said.

Harry had gone missing from a house in Somerville near the end of July, the ARL said. Staff reunited the animal with his owners, and the roaming animal is now settling back into his home.

“While his family was searching and assumed he was wandering somewhere close to his home in Somerville, in reality he wound up nearly 10 miles away,” the ARL said in a statement.

The ARL lauded the airport employees’ quick actions and the owners’ decision to microchip Harry.

“This situation is a perfect reminder of the importance of having pets microchipped,” the ARL said. “A microchip drastically increases the likelihood of being reunited should they become lost, and ARL urges all pet owners to have their pets microchipped if they have not already done so.”

