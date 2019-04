CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man missing Wednesday in Chelmsford has been found safe, police say.

Thomas O’Donoghue, who also goes by Frank, was last seen at 10 a.m. when he left his home to run a few errands.

Police say he was located safely Wednesday night.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)