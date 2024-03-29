CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police activated an AMBER alert Friday for a vehicle stolen in Chicopee with a young child inside.

The car, a red 2021 Toyota Camry, believed to have been stolen before 9 a.m. Friday, was located in Windsor, Connecticut shortly after the AMBER Alert was activated, but the suspect and the child were not inside.

The missing boy, identified as 3-year-old Liam David Pagan, was found safe by authorities at a hotel in Windsor.

The suspect was located and taken into custody shortly after.

UPDATE—We have the suspect in custody. Suspect was located at Any Time Fitness on Kennedy Road in Windsor. Investigation indicates he dropped the child off at the Rodeway Inn and then drove to the shopping plaza where he left the car. Hotel employees contacted police. #AMBERAlert — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

UPDATE—Officers have located LIAM DAVID PAGAN at a hotel in Windsor, Conn. He is safe. Suspect is outstanding. AMBER Alert is deactivated. Investigation and search for suspect is ongoing. #AMBERAlert — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

UPDATE—We have located the red Toyota Camry outside a Stop & Shop at 1095 Kennedy Rd, Windsor, Connecticut. The suspect and child ARE NOT in the vehicle. Investigation and search is ongoing. AMBER Alert remains activated for Liam David Pagan (photo) and the suspect. https://t.co/EKzAfMNXj0 pic.twitter.com/TNUHNi30fQ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

AMBER Alert has been activated for missing boy LIAM DAVID PAGAN, 3, who was inside a red 2021 Toyota Camry that was stolen in #Chicopee this morning at 8:50. Believed headed toward #Connecticut. Here is Liam’s photo and photo of the actual car. Please call 911 w/any info. pic.twitter.com/P9wBInVe2H — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 29, 2024

