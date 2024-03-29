CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police activated an AMBER alert Friday for a vehicle stolen in Chicopee with a young child inside.

The car, a red 2021 Toyota Camry, believed to have been stolen before 9 a.m. Friday, was located in Windsor, Connecticut shortly after the AMBER Alert was activated, but the suspect and the child were not inside.

The missing boy, identified as 3-year-old Liam David Pagan, was found safe by authorities at a hotel in Windsor.

The suspect was located and taken into custody shortly after.

