CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police activated an AMBER alert Friday for a vehicle stolen in Chicopee with a young child inside.
The car, a red 2021 Toyota Camry, believed to have been stolen before 9 a.m. Friday, was located in Windsor, Connecticut shortly after the AMBER Alert was activated, but the suspect and the child were not inside.
The missing boy, identified as 3-year-old Liam David Pagan, was found safe by authorities at a hotel in Windsor.
The suspect was located and taken into custody shortly after.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)