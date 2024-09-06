GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Gardner police called off the search for a missing child with autism Friday, confirming the child had been located.

Police first asked for the public’s help Friday morning as they worked to track down Aiden Whalen.

Police said Whalen was reported missing near 7 a.m.

In an update near 9:30 a.m., police said Whalen had been found.

Police did not share any additional information but thanked members of the public for their help.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)