COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe told police in 2014 that her husband threatened to kill her, according to court documents.

An incident report from the Metropolitan Police in Washington D.C. says Brian Walshe made a statement over the phone to Ana Knipp, her maiden name, saying he was going to kill her and her friends.

However, the case was closed, saying Ana refused to cooperate in the prosecution.

The news came as more than 100 people gathered in Cohasset Thursday afternoon for a vigil for Ana.

Ana was last seen early New Years Day when she was supposed to be on a flight to D.C., where she works for a real estate agency, but never made it there. Brian was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail.

The couple’s three children have been in state custody since Brian’s arrest on Sunday and were expected to be transferred to foster care on Thursday.

