WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing dog has been located after she ran away from the scene of a car crash in Wrentham Sunday night.

Mazie was picked up Monday by a good Samaritan who recognized her from a picture posted by the police department.

She did not appear to be injured.

Police said their resource dog “Cruiser” was supervising the search.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)