QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The missing dog who ran away from his home in Quincy on Thursday night has been returned to his owners, police announced on Saturday.

Quincy Police Det. Pepdjonovic returned the dog to his owners on Sunday morning, according to a tweet sent out by the Quincy Police Department.

Bruno, a 1-year-old male French Bulldog, ran away from his home near Quincy Ave. around 7:30 p.m., police said. He was believed to have made his way over to the Kham Man Shopping Center.

No additional information was immediately available.

Det. Pepdjonovic returned Bruno to his family today! https://t.co/acLb3QPxog pic.twitter.com/N3XHtcZ3Rz — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) June 12, 2021

