Missing dog reunited with owner after 40 days

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A black lab has been found after disappearing from her Salem home for more than 40 days.

Three-year-old Zoe ran away in December while her owner Kristin Ericson was in the process of moving to Maine.

People searched for the missing pup for more than a month until neighbors recently spotted her trying to get back into her old home.

Those neighbors set up a safe trap and soon Zoe was on her way back to her owner in Maine.

“She was really off the radar for many many weeks with nothing at all, and then all of a sudden out of nowhere she appeared,” Ericson said. “Zoe is very very happy to be home, she’s going to be having tonight her favorite, chicken fingers from a Chinese restaurant.”

Zoe lost a lot of weight after 40 days on her own but is expected to be OK.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)