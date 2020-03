DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dover man who went missing on Saturday morning has been located by police.

A silver alert was issued for Scott Oglevee, 64, who left his home on Saturday at 11 a.m. and never returned.

Oglevee, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was located by police on Sunday morning, according to Dover Police Peter Chief McGowan.

He was taken to the hospital after he was located on Sunday as a precaution.