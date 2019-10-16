Missing elderly couple found in Bangor, Maine

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A missing elderly couple that had last been seen leaving an appointment in Dracut Tuesday afternoon was located in Bangor, Maine Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers launched a search for Dave and Ona Magee, both 86, after they failed to return to an assisted living facility in Hampton, New Hampshire, according to Hampton police.

New Hampshire State Police say the couple was found in Bangor Maine.

