Missing elderly NH couple with dementia found safe in NY

(WHDH) — An elderly Bedford, New Hampshire couple who were reported missing have been located in New York, officials said.

The announcement that Norman Lepine, 79, and Shirley Lepine, 81, were found safe came hours after New York State Police issued a “missing vulnerable adult” alert for the couple, who had last been seen in Syracuse on Thursday.

Police say the Lepines appeared to have been involved in a minor car crash and are being evaluated at a local hospital.

