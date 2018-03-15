Authorities seek emotional support dog missing on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say an emotional support dog has gone missing on Cape Cod.

Delaney, an 18-pound service dog from South Yarmouth, lives at Alewife Circle.

Delaney was visiting a home on Davis Road when he got lost, according to police.

The pup is described as black and tan, and about 18 pounds. He is apparently in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

