FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing Fairhaven woman was found alive Tuesday after a major search beginning Monday, police announced.

Anapaula Huggins emerged from the woods on the side of the road Tuesday afternoon, police said

Officials launched their search this week after Huggins, 43, was last seen earlier Monday morning on video surveillance in the area of Pope Beach on Manhattan Avenue around 7:30 a.m. She was later reported missing around 11:30 a.m., according to police.

Police said family members told them Huggins left her residence on Raymond Street Monday morning with her dog.

Fairhaven Animal Control officials found the dog around 9:30 a.m. But there was no sign of Huggins, police said.

Crews combed through the area on Monday and Tuesday both on the ground and in the air using drones.

State and local police joined the Coast Guard in the search, examining an area near the hurricane barrier that extends into New Bedford Harbor.

Police said they don’t yet know why Huggins disappeared, or if she may have been on the move during their search.

“Right now, we just want to make sure she gets the help that she needs,” Fairhaven Police Lieutenant Kevin Kobza said in a press conference after Huggins was found.

Police said Huggins was taken to the hospital for evaluation, though they said she wasn’t suffering from any apparent injuries.

