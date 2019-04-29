Missing Fall River man believed to be in danger

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing man who is believed to be in danger, officials said.

Michael Maxwell Jr., 22, contacted a close friend and asked for a ride before saying that he “took some pills and didn’t want to live anymore,” according to the Fall River Police Department.

Maxwell apparently said he was at Charlton Hospital but he was not located in the area, police said.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Maxwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)