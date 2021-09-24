NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing firearm that fell off a vehicle’s roof has been found in Natick.

A visitor to a private residence in the town reported to the Natick Police Department that they inadvertently left a firearm on top of their car and took a route that led past the Lilja Elementary School.

K-9 teams from Natick and state police searched overnight in the area of the school but did not find the firearm.

Officers were stationed around the school Thursday morning as a precaution.

Police announced just after 5 p.m. Thursday that state police located the missing firearm on Route 128.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)