Missing Florida man may be in Massachusetts, family member says

(WHDH) — A Florida man who has been missing for nearly two weeks may be in Massachusetts, a family member said.

Keith Rosenfield, 69, of Geneva, was reported missing on April 13, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Rosenfield’s daughter told 7News that he may be headed to Freetown, Easton, Stoughton or Lexington. He suffers from diabetes and heart disease.

Rosenfield is described as 5-foot, 5-inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Rosenfield may be traveling in a black Ford Escape SUV with a Florida license plate that reads “HEMP94.” The vehicle has a Mickey Mouse Annual Pass magnet on the back of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

