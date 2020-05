BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing girl was found after Burlington police asked the public for help.

Samantha Russo, 12, was last seen in in the area of Wilmington Road and Alcine Lane at 1:45 p.m., police said.

Police reported she was found at 11 p.m.

Burlington Police looking for missing 12 year old girl in area of Wilmington Road Plaza 62 area. If you have seen her please contact us 781-272-1212 pic.twitter.com/viDfoDWpSf — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) May 4, 2020

